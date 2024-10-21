“People come to the emergency room with tick bites”

Presumably none of those affected belong in an emergency room. A new guide to the most common symptoms, which was jointly developed by the Medical Association and hospitals and presented to the public in Graz on Monday, is now intended to provide patients with health education. "If blood pressure values exceed 200 to 110 mmHg and last longer than 30 minutes, you must go to the emergency room," it states, among other things. "Patients often come to us with a one-off high blood pressure. When we measure it in hospital, the value has long since normalized. Someone like that doesn't belong in an emergency room either," Postl clarifies.