Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Concert review

An honorary conductor and a brilliant soloist

Nachrichten
21.10.2024 16:50

The Vorarlberg Symphony Orchestra's second subscription concert on Sunday at the Bregenz Festspielhaus surprised and impressed. 

0 Kommentare

A single movement from a symphony is an unusual way to begin a concert. Even more so when this movement, namely the fourth movement "Adagietto" from Gustav Mahler's "Fifth", is as delicate and subtle as one could possibly imagine. But this movement actually has a life of its own. The composer sent it as a kind of love letter to his beloved Alma Schindler, who soon became his wife. In the 1970s, the piece became cult as the film music for Luchino Visconti's "Death in Venice".

Some listeners may remember that Kirill Petrenko also performed this "Adagietto" as part of his Mahler cycle with the SOV. It was strikingly simple back then, while Gérard Korsten took a thoroughly romantic approach in the current concert, allowing for rubati and violin sobs.

A rarely heard work
The following Chamber Symphony No. 2 by Arnold Schönberg proved to be close and yet distant. Close, because it was composed only a few years after Mahler's "Fifth", and distant, because the character of Schönberg's work is completely contrary and testifies less to emotion than to objectivity. The two-movement work is tonal in E flat major, even though it was partly written after the composer's atonal phase and also after his turn to twelve-tone music. Performed with great commitment by the Vorarlberg Symphony Orchestra under its honorary conductor Gérard Korsten, the audience was grateful for the encounter with this rarely heard work.

Gérard Korsten left his mark on the Vorarlberg Symphony Orchestra. (Bild: Mathis Fotografie)
Gérard Korsten left his mark on the Vorarlberg Symphony Orchestra.
(Bild: Mathis Fotografie)

But the great highlight of this program was to follow after the interval. With the cello concerto by Antonín Dvořák, the SOV and its conductor Gérard Korsten were on top form, no doubt inspired by the charismatic soloist of the evening, the Vienna-based Dutch violinist Harriet Krijgh.

The rich sound of her instrument, her highly romantic playing style and her dedication to the music were fascinating, as was her dialog with the consistently excellent orchestral solos, such as the horn (Andreas Schuchter), oboe (Heidrun Pflüger) and flute (Anja Novotny-Baldauf). Harriet Krijgh thanked Gérard Korsten, who conducted the SOV from 2005 to 2018 and made it what it is today - a fabulous orchestra - with a simple Sarabande by Bach. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Anna Mika
Anna Mika
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf