An honorary conductor and a brilliant soloist

A rarely heard work

The following Chamber Symphony No. 2 by Arnold Schönberg proved to be close and yet distant. Close, because it was composed only a few years after Mahler's "Fifth", and distant, because the character of Schönberg's work is completely contrary and testifies less to emotion than to objectivity. The two-movement work is tonal in E flat major, even though it was partly written after the composer's atonal phase and also after his turn to twelve-tone music. Performed with great commitment by the Vorarlberg Symphony Orchestra under its honorary conductor Gérard Korsten, the audience was grateful for the encounter with this rarely heard work.