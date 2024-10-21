After murder of woman (65)
Blown up: body recovered from tunnel
In the case of the murder of Barbara R. (65) in a vineyard in Zistersdorf (district of Gänserndorf), the body of the murder suspect Oleg M. was finally recovered from the cellar tunnel on Sunday. The Slovakian had barricaded himself there after his crime and then blown himself up.
The body parts of the 59-year-old were recovered from the collapsed building using a robot. An autopsy was ordered by the Korneuburg public prosecutor's office, said police spokesman Raimund Schwaigerlehner on Monday. It has not been conclusively determined that the deceased is Oleg M., but it is assumed.
DNA samples taken from the body
According to Schwaigerlehner, the body was recovered from the cellar tunnel late on Sunday afternoon. Forces from the Lower Austrian State Office of Criminal Investigation and the Directorate for Special Units (DSE) were involved. DNA samples had already been taken from the body to clarify the identity - also with the assistance of a robot. There were no results for the time being and the analysis will take some time, it was said.
However, the autopsy of the victim, 65-year-old Barbara R., has been completed. According to Schwaigerlehner, the woman died of bleeding to death as a result of her injuries. She is said to have been killed by the 59-year-old Slovakian on Friday. The victim was found with stab wounds in a vineyard at around 4.30 pm. The woman and the accused knew each other.
Cobra officer seriously injured
The 59-year-old subsequently barricaded himself in the cellar tunnel in Gösting for hours. Early on Saturday morning, a first attempt to gain access failed because the man detonated an explosive device. One Cobra officer was seriously injured, another had to be treated as an outpatient. In the afternoon hours, the man's body was finally discovered in the tunnel; technical equipment had been brought into the cellar area.
In Gösting, however, the investigations continued at the beginning of the week. Among other things, further cellar areas of the property that had served as the Slovakian's hiding place are to be investigated.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.