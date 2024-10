Craftsman bonus not paid out due to cash discount

Mr. P. (name known to the editor) spent just over 22,000 euros to get the roof on his home back in shape. The roofer's invoice meticulously lists all the items. P. submitted the invoice for the craftsman's bonus to the Ministry of Economic Affairs in July. The man from Flachgau hoped to get around 2,000 euros back from the Ministry for the renovation. But: not a cent has been paid to date.