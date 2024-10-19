Vorteilswelt
Admira goalkeeper back

Verwüster “fulfilled his dream” without cruciate ligament

Nachrichten
19.10.2024 12:35

Admira goalkeeper Dennis Verwüster celebrated a lightning comeback after a serious injury. The next three-pointer is against his former club Amstetten on Sunday: "They're a strong team now!"

He tore his cruciate ligament at the end of August. Five weeks later, Dennis Verwüster was back between the posts in his Admira's 2-0 win over Stripfing. Which was quite strange.

After a cruciate ligament rupture, the rehabilitation period is actually around nine months. But only if you undergo surgery. "I didn't do that, I solved the whole thing conservatively."

In other words: Verwüster plays without cruciate ligaments. His muscles hold the "joint" together. Additional help from the guru. "I went to the osteopath Birgit Frimmel. She has developed a miracle healing method." Which did a great job on the 26-year-old. Mentally at least. "I have complete faith in my knee. When you're inside, you forget everything anyway, your focus is only on the match," said Verwüster, who went through a real emotional rollercoaster.

Shortly after his injury, the "Einserleiberl" would have become vacant, Jungwirth was ordered back to LASK. Three-goalkeeper Kaltenböck did a good job, but there were still rumors of new goalkeeper arrivals in Südstadt. "The fact that it's worked out this way now and I'm allowed to stand in goal is almost a stroke of luck," said the keeper, who already pulled on the gloves for the Panthers as a youngster. "I'm an Admiran through and through. It's a dream come true for me." Another would be promotion to the Bundesliga. "We're looking in stages, we're in a really good mood at the moment."

The 26-year-old played 96 games for Amstetten.
The 26-year-old played 96 games for Amstetten.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

"Five great years"

He wants to confirm his form in the derby against former club Amstetten on Sunday. He suffered his first cruciate ligament rupture with the Mostviertler. "Nevertheless, it was a great five years there. They still have the same style of play and are now a strong team." 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Christopher Thor
Christopher Thor
