EU must change sanctions for Ukraine loan

Kiev must repay in the absence of unanimity

The statement emphasizes that the Russian assets should remain frozen until the end of the Russian war of aggression and compensation for the damage. Currently, the sanctions have to be renewed every six months. As a result, there is a risk that, in the absence of unanimity among the EU states, the money will be released again and Ukraine will have to pay back the money itself. Changes to the sanctions mechanisms can only be agreed unanimously.