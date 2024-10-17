End of the suffering! “Extremely difficult mentally”

Looking back: The striker was sidelined at Lorient, a record €10 million purchase in 2020, after the early days. Was loaned out three times. "When I came back in the summer, I had to train with other reserve players in a two-man team. Then that was also canceled," says the 28-year-old Viennese. "Some took individual coaches in Paris. I stayed in Lorient and kept fit on my own for a month: ergometer, weight room and specially designed sessions every day. It was extremely difficult for my head." His girlfriend gave him strength. "Lorient is not a big city, you can hardly distract yourself. That's why I'm even happier to be away." Despite being relegated from Ligue 1, the French club planned to loan him out again - to the Middle East. "They wanted to sign me somewhere. But I want to play 'seriously'." There were also talks with former club Rapid and sporting director Markus Katzer. "Being at home is always cool, of course. But I want to play abroad for as long as possible."