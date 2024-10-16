Migration via Belarus organized by paramilitaries

Many entry attempts despite five-metre-high fence

Poland and the EU accuse Russian President Vladimir Putin and his ally, Belarusian ruler Alexander Lukashenko, of bringing migrants from crisis regions to the EU's external border in an organized manner in order to exert pressure on the West. Despite the construction of a fence more than five meters high and an electronic surveillance system, migrants attempt to cross the border irregularly on a daily basis. Since the beginning of the year, the border guard has registered almost 28,000 such attempts.