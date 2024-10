Retailers are on the brakes when it comes to salaries

The fall wage round for the largest sector in terms of employees, retail, begins on October 23. The social partners will haggle over the percentage increase in salaries and apprentices' wages from January 1, 2025. The starting position is extremely difficult, as many companies are doing badly. Rainer Trefelik, industry spokesman and chief negotiator for employers, explains in an interview with the "Krone" newspaper why retailers need to put the brakes on costs when it comes to salaries. He also reveals the level of inflation that forms the basis for the collective bargaining negotiations.