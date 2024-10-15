Odermatt has been warned
“The guy is in top shape!” Skiing world fears comeback
Shortly before the start of the new ski season in Sölden, returnee Lucas Pinheiro Braathen has become the focus of attention. The "new Brazilian" is in impressive form, according to rumors in the ski circus. There are even voices saying that the 24-year-old is dominator Marco Odermatt's biggest rival.
We will see just how strong Braathen really is in just under two weeks' time, when the new season starts with the giant slalom in Sölden. It will be a first indicator and show how well the 24-year-old has managed to return to the world of top-class sport after his time out. And how far he has already progressed on this path.
However, the Norwegian, who will now compete for Brazil, already seems to be showing in the preparation phase that he doesn't need a long time to get used to it. Some coaches and riders who have recently observed Braathen in training have reported that the returnee is extremely fast.
Is it all just tactics?
His coach, Mike Pircher, on the other hand, is trying to dampen expectations. "Lucas still has a few steps to go before he's in absolute top form," the Styrian told Blick. Braathen is still missing some important training days. In addition, the one-year break from training is still making itself felt.
"We mustn't forget that Lucas can't start in the top group in Sölden, but has to start the race with a number in the 30s. And with such a high number, you can't expect an absolute top position," concludes the coach.
Knauß believes in a hot duel
But this could just be tactics. Taking the pressure off before the comeback. Ex-skiing ace Hans Knauß certainly doesn't believe that Braathen will have any difficulties. "It's not as if Lucas has to fight his way back after a serious injury. The guy is in top shape. I believe that he will be Marco Odermatt's toughest challenger."
Odermatt himself has been warned and will be keeping a close eye on his rival. Atomic boss Christian Höflehner is already looking forward to an exciting duel and predicts: "I think Lucas Pinheiro will get back to where he was before he retired."
