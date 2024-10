All winners – except the FPÖ

OTHERWISE, it is quite remarkable that the ÖVP is now presenting itself as the election winner in another election in which it has suffered its worst result for decades with huge losses. And the Greens, like the ÖVP, only lost six percent. Even the SPÖ, traditionally weak in Vorarlberg, was able to maintain its single-digit result. And the NEOS once again celebrated a triumphant election success, even though they also remained in single figures. So it's all election winners!