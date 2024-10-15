Online competition
Retailers warn: “Then the local supplier is gone”
One traditional store closes here, another there - anyone who walks through city centers has long since become accustomed to empty stores. The picture is bleak. Paper and toy retailers are also suffering more and more from the growing online competition and are now sounding the alarm.
Until Saturday, October 19, local paper retailers are still celebrating the week of the calendar, which heralds the sale of annual planners for 2025.
However, retailers are not really in the mood to celebrate. The price rises that are dampening consumer sentiment, combined with the ever-increasing competition from online retailers such as Temu and Shein, are making things difficult.
Suppliers like Temu sell products at incredibly low prices. The environment and retailers in Austria are losing out.
Georg Obereder, Obmann des Papier- und Spielwarenhandels in der Wirtschaftskammer OÖ
Bild: Einöder Horst
Georg Obereder, Chairman of the Paper and Toy Trade in the Upper Austrian Chamber of Commerce, calls the situation a "toxic mix". "The entire trade in Europe is under threat," the Mühlviertel native is alarmed.
How can we counter this? "We offer top quality, brands and branded products. What comes from China is almost exclusively no-name."
However, the price advantage makes these no-name items highly attractive to consumers: "I'm aware that people need to save money, but if you don't shop at local retailers, you lose them. At some point, the local supplier will be gone."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.