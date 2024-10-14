“Bomb brain” tracked down: threat from the clinic

The young man had already made headlines on May 22 this year when he threatened the Linz Nietzschestraße police station by telephone: "The whole house will explode in five minutes!" Immediately, 200 people - mainly officers, but also civilians and administrative staff - had to evacuate the building. Investigations by state security then led to the trail of a 20-year-old Swiss national. As it turned out, he had called from the psychiatric clinic where he was being treated!