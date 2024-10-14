The fancier version?
Audi Q6 e-tron Sportback: Coupé rear has advantages
Anyone who finds the Audi Q6 e-tron too boxy now has a prettier, but also more expensive alternative in the new Sportback model. And it is still cheaper to drive than its Porsche model brother.
Audi will be launching a sleeker Sportback version alongside the Q6 e-tron electric SUV at the beginning of 2025. The coupé-like roof shape is intended to appeal to design-conscious customers and reduce energy consumption. In return, the trunk will shrink.
The length and width of the Sportback remain unchanged compared to the classic SUV at 4.77 meters and 1.97 meters respectively. With a height of 1.67 meters, however, the new model is a hand's breadth lower. The trunk volume with full seating decreases slightly by 15 liters to 511 liters, and the reduction is greater when the rear seats are folded down. Instead of 1529 liters, only 1373 liters are then available.
The drive program corresponds to that of the standard Q6. Initially, there is a choice of four engine/battery combinations, two of them with all-wheel drive technology. In the 185 kW/252 hp base model, a 76 kWh battery provides a standard range of 545 kilometers, while the next most powerful rear-wheel drive model (225 kW/306 hp), which is equipped with a 95 kWh battery and can drive up to 656 kilometers in one go, will get you the furthest. Compared to the standard model, this is an increase of 15 kilometers, which is mainly due to the more favorable aerodynamics.
The large battery used in the range-topping model is standard in the all-wheel drive models; they are available with 285 kW/387 hp and 360 kW/489 hp and ranges of up to 636 kilometers. The DC charging power is between 225 kW and 270 kW depending on the variant, with 11 kW flowing from the AC source.
The Sportback is priced around two and a half thousand euros above the normal Q6.
Already available for less than 50,000 euros
The Q6 Sportback e-tron is produced at the main plant in Ingolstadt in acarbon-neutral process and will be available to order from the turn of the year 2024/2025.
The entry-level model, the Q6 Sportback e-tron with an 83 kWh (net 75.8 kWh) battery and rear-wheel drive, costs from EUR 54,018 in Austria as a "Business Edition". The rear-wheel drive Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron performance Business Edition* is available from EUR 62,213. The Q6 Sportback e-tron quattro Business Edition costs from EUR 67,037 and the SQ6 Sportback e-tron starts at EUR 97,000.
Like the Q6 e-tron SUV, the Q6 e-tron Sportback falls below the 60,000 euro mark that is decisive for e-mobility subsidies in Germany and is therefore eligible for subsidies as the Q6 Sportback e-tron, Audi Q6 Sportback e-tron performance and Q6 Sportback e-tron quattro. This means that the entry-level price of the Q6 e-tron Sportback for private customers in Austria is effectively EUR 48,018.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.