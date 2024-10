Station expansion separates a community for 18 months

Poor coordination in advance, municipality tries everything

"But there's hardly anything we can do about it, as these are primarily state roads", the local politicians' hands are tied. Accordingly, the citizens are also upset and do not understand that the state, ÖBB and the municipality are taking a more targeted approach here - "as was the case with a similar project in Deutsch Wagram," says Bruckmüller. A traffic gridlock is just as inevitable as helpless senior citizens or mothers with baby carriages who also have to take long detours. During the closures, public transport will also be interrupted, which includes schoolchildren as well as a kindergarten, which for many will then only be accessible via detours.