Investigated

Accident driver hid with his relatives

Nachrichten
13.10.2024 19:01

Hmm, that certainly doesn't make for a slender foot. A 23-year-old man caused a spectacular accident in Pettenbach at 3 a.m., then abandoned his car and hid with relatives. He was caught there by the police at 9.30 am.

A 23-year-old man from the district of Kirchdorf an der Krems was driving his car from Vorchdorf towards Pettenbach on the L536 at around 3 a.m. on October 13 under the influence of alcohol. At road kilometer 19.0, he left the road in a right-hand bend, rammed into the fence of the adjacent company premises, overturned twice and came to a standstill on the company premises after about 120 meters. 

Secretly made off
The 23-year-old then left the scene of the accident without giving any information. At around 7.50 a.m., an uninvolved driver called the police to report the accident vehicle on the company premises. The emergency services did not know the specific circumstances of the accident, which is why a manhunt, a cell phone search and a dog patrol were initiated.

Only slightly bruised
The 23-year-old owner of the registration was finally found at 9.30 a.m. at the home address of relatives. The driver was taken to the hospital in Kirchdorf by the Red Cross and examined; he only suffered a slight bruise to his wrist as a result of the accident. A breathalyzer test carried out at 10.30 a.m. showed a positive result.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Krone Oberösterreich
Krone Oberösterreich
