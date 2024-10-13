Drinking water: “We will master this too”

"Krone": The drinking water in Klagenfurt has been contaminated with faecal bacteria for more than three weeks now. As head of the task force, you are responsible for the supply and safety of the citizens. What is the current situation?

Wolfgang Germ: We can now say that the cause of the contamination must be in the areas in the city center that have not yet been released, or in the Waidmannsdorf area. Essentially, there are only three possible causes: A construction site where a section of the water main was replaced incorrectly, a sewer truck that incorrectly flushed a hydrant, or the contamination was introduced via one of the many private drinking water wells. Theories and rumors that the city of Klagenfurt is being blackmailed do not correspond to the truth in the slightest.