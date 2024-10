How a shrewd senior citizen lured fraudsters into a trap

The phone rings. A man politely introduces himself as a police officer - and reports something almost unbelievable: as several burglaries had been reported in the neighborhood, the police, together with the Cobra special task force and the public prosecutor's office, had launched a secret operation with the aim of catching the criminals in the act. And because they would probably choose their apartment as the next crime scene, it was important to put all valuables such as cash and jewelry in a bag outside the door so that the police could secure everything in good time before arresting them. Is that possible?