Kadyrov threatens Russian politicians with blood revenge

Two dead after shooting at online retailer

The background to the escalation is a dispute over Russia's largest online retailer Wildberries. A power struggle has broken out between company founder Tatyana Kim and her outgoing husband Vladislav Bakalchuk over the empire. Bakalchuk tried to force his way into the company headquarters in Moscow in September. Two Wildberries guards were killed in the ensuing shootout. Kerimov from Dagestan stands by Kim in the conflict, while Kadyrov takes sides with her husband.