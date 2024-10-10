Minimum income: Two thirds not Austrians

Already 62 percent foreigners

A frequent point of criticism: the proportion of foreign recipients and those entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection. Here too, the report provides a detailed insight and is grist to the mill of critics. As many as 62 percent of minimum income recipients do not have an Austrian passport. That is an increase of 9.2 percent. According to the report, this is primarily "due to the influx of people entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection".