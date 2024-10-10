Vienna Annual Report
Minimum income: Two thirds not Austrians
The minimum income costs Vienna hundreds of millions of euros. Now we also know who gets the money.
First the good news: The final version of the annual report on minimum income 2023 is finally available. And: despite an increase of 15 percent, the costs of 795 million euros were still in line with the forecast. However, as reported, the forecast for 2024 needs to be improved to 1.1 billion euros and 1.3 billion euros for 2025.
Reflection of the social emergency
Otherwise, the comprehensive report reads like a reflection of the social emergency. Around 142,000 people were dependent on this support last year. That is an increase of almost six percent. But it also means that seven percent of Vienna's total population cannot make ends meet on their own.
Already 62 percent foreigners
A frequent point of criticism: the proportion of foreign recipients and those entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection. Here too, the report provides a detailed insight and is grist to the mill of critics. As many as 62 percent of minimum income recipients do not have an Austrian passport. That is an increase of 9.2 percent. According to the report, this is primarily "due to the influx of people entitled to asylum and subsidiary protection".
We must finally put an end to the policy of inviting people who do not want to enter the labor market here, but only want to benefit from our social system. The excessive social benefits in Vienna must finally be a thing of the past.
Karl Mahrer, ÖVP-Landesparteiobmann
Bild: KRONEN ZEITUNG
The growth rates: A whopping 25 percent for those entitled to protection and 8.5 percent for those entitled to asylum. In both areas, the majority are men. Many of them are minors, which "indicates births and family reunifications". This leads to another problem: more than half of the minimum income recipients - 79,500 people - are now not available to the labor market.
It is no wonder that almost all tolerated asylum seekers are drawn to Vienna.
Dominik Nepp, FPÖ Wien-Chef
Bild: APA/Georg Hochmuth
City recovers 42 million euros
However, for the first time, the report also lists clawbacks for non-compliance with conditions. In 2023, 53,173 reclaims were made - more than 4,400 cases per month. The city thus reclaimed almost 42 million euros last year.
Reactions from the ÖVP and FPÖ
Reactions from the opposition were also not long in coming. ÖVP provincial party chairman Karl Mahrer: "We must finally put an end to the policy of inviting people who only want to benefit from our social system. The excessive social benefits in Vienna must finally be a thing of the past."
Once again, Mahrer is calling for social benefits for people entitled to subsidiary protection to be capped at the level of basic benefits and for the minimum security rates for children in multi-child families to be staggered.
FPÖ leader Dominik Nepp speaks of an alarming development in view of the high proportion of non-Austrians: "This is leading our social system into the abyss."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.