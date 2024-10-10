Which offenses should be punished more severely?

In the case of drug trafficking or cruelty to animals, some also call for higher penalties that have a real deterrent effect. In principle, the element of deterrence is the most common argument for harsher penalties - alongside the desire for justice and better protection of society. After all, the longer criminals are locked up, the longer they are logically kept away from society. However, according to studies, harsher penalties do not automatically lead to a reduction in crime. And the costs and overcrowding of prisons are also often cited by critics in this regard.