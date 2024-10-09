Rangnick remembers: “It was no laughing matter”

"No criticism of Liefering"

In this respect, he also wanted his statements to Salzburg's farm team FC Liefering from the previous week to be understood differently. "No player is in the first team squad. Is it worth all the effort you put in then?" Rangnick had asked. Nine days later, he emphasized that it was "not a criticism of Liefering". It was rather a different question: "Namely, whether it wouldn't be possible to play more successful soccer again with a few Austrians in the starting eleven. That's a task that Jürgen or Mario Gomez (technical director at Red Bull Soccer, note) or whoever will take on."