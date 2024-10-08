Where the “Zuckerl coalition” would make savings

Despite all the experts' warnings, the Turquoise-Greens have set the deficit too low and have now had to revise it upwards from 2.9 to 3.3 percent of GDP. But even this figure will be impossible to maintain, predicts Badelt. "It was very important to them that they could say it would remain below 3 percent (Maastricht limit, note). That was already untenable back then. And now it is definitely not sustainable." He does not know whether it will be minus four percent next year, but in any case "beyond 3.5 percent, to put it that way", said Badelt.