"Don't believe sh***"
Sex addict? Halle Berry settles the score with her ex
Halle Berry has probably still not forgiven her ex-husband Eric Benét. In a podcast interview, the Hollywood beauty has now had a harsh reckoning with the singer and his alleged sex addiction.
"I had a husband who said he was a sex addict," Berry explained in an interview with Dax Shepard on his "Armchair Expert" podcast. "But I don't fucking believe that shit."
Ex in therapy for sex addiction
Although Berry did not explicitly mention Benét's name, it is no longer a secret that the singer and songwriter underwent treatment for his sex addiction in a clinic in 2002.
Berry and Benét had been married for a year at the time. The marriage only lasted until 2003, when Berry explained that she and her husband had been having "marital problems for some time" and now wanted to try to "work things out together".
Berry cheated during marriage
At the same time, rumors had been circulating that Benét had cheated on Berry during the marriage due to his alleged sex addiction.
In 2004, Benét defended himself against the claim that he was a sex addict. "I'm not a sex addict," the now 57-year-old told ABC News at the time. "I'm a person who has made some really, really stupid, painful mistakes because of a series of emotional events, problems, challenges."
Hollywood beauty happy
While Halle Berry is now happily in a relationship with musician Van Hunt, Benét has been married to Manuela Testolini since 2011. The couple have two daughters, Lucia Bella (12) and Amoura Luna (10).
