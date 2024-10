Crisis meeting! This is how things continue in Köttmannsdorf

News from the lower division: Oberglan have been undefeated for 25 games in a row in the 1st division C. Maria Saal turned a 2-0 deficit into a 4-2 win within 14 minutes. A Schlosser netted a "seven-pack" in a 16:1 thumping victory in the 2nd class C. And a crisis meeting was called at Carinthian League club Köttmannsdorf - this is what came out of it: