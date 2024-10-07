Statement victory
Debacle really shook FC Pinzgau awake
Austria Salzburg's 5:0 win against the Saalfelden side flipped the switch.Coach Florian Klausner's team are now getting into their stride.Grünau's Alexander Lapkalo had a word duel with dad Mario after his goal against Altach Juniors.
Austria gave us a knock once, it had to happen," said FC Pinzgau goalkeeper Ammar Hasanovic, referring to the 5-0 debacle in Maxglan a week ago. "We know that if not everyone gives 100 percent, then it's not enough." His team subsequently showed that they had learned from the defeat. A 1-0 win in Kitzbühel and the 3-1 victory against Dornbirn were the right response. "That was a statement that we want to really step on the gas again over the next few weeks until the winter break!"
After numerous departures in the summer, the new squad under coach Florian Klausner seems to have settled in. "I think we've come together in the meantime. In terms of the team, we're in a good position," says Maurice Entleitner. Schwaz and Kufstein await on the next two matchdays and FCPS should beat them if they want to live up to their own expectations.
At home away from home
Grünau had to play against Altach Juniors at the alternative pitch in Taxham. There won't be a home game on the pitch this year, the home turf is being renovated and that takes time. "It's all going very slowly. Hopefully the pitch will be ready by the start of spring," sighed chairman Norbert Schnöll, who was able to enjoy a belated birthday present at the weekend. His Walser team deservedly defeated the Vorarlberg side 2:0.
After missing out on a number of high-caliber goals, Alexander Lapkalo opened the scoring. "Just like his dad used to do," laughed his father and Seekirchen coach Mario, who was enjoying the game as a spectator. Son Alexander countered with a grin: "My dad hasn't really scored many goals in his career." But if the 22-year-old had his way, he could score a few more: "I'm not really known for scoring goals. Hopefully that will change." Grünau coach Christoph Knaus was delighted for his protégé: "Lapi invests so much, puts in so many kilometers. It's nice that he has been rewarded."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
