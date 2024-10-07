Debacle really shook FC Pinzgau awake

After missing out on a number of high-caliber goals, Alexander Lapkalo opened the scoring. "Just like his dad used to do," laughed his father and Seekirchen coach Mario, who was enjoying the game as a spectator. Son Alexander countered with a grin: "My dad hasn't really scored many goals in his career." But if the 22-year-old had his way, he could score a few more: "I'm not really known for scoring goals. Hopefully that will change." Grünau coach Christoph Knaus was delighted for his protégé: "Lapi invests so much, puts in so many kilometers. It's nice that he has been rewarded."