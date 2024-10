First secret summit: how the ÖVP and SPÖ are going about it

Whether Doris Bures and Wolfgang Sobotka in the parliamentary office in mid-September, Chancellor Karl Nehammer and Vienna's Mayor Michael Ludwig in the spring, or two friendly governors off duty regularly in Vienna's Palais: for months, high-ranking ÖVP and SPÖ representatives have been trying to improve relations with each other again. It will soon become clear what the preliminary talks were worth. As the "Krone" has learned, a first direct exchange between the two party leaders Karl Nehammer and Andreas Babler is now planned.