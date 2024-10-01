Automatically saved design

Parent company has disputes with major creditors

A restructuring administrator has yet to be appointed. The reason for the insolvency is said to be the insolvency of the parent company in the USA. This in turn was due to disputes with major creditors, it was reported in September. Founded in 1946, the company grew up with "Tupperware parties", at which sales consultants promote the plastic containers and other kitchen items in their community in private settings. Tupperware only started selling products online in 2022 - too late, according to retail experts.