“Austrian draw” for the first Austrian victory

"The zero must stand" is a popular saying in soccer. But nobody wants to see this zero. With champions Sturm and runners-up Salzburg, both Austrian participants in the Champions League have zero points after the first matchday. While the team from Mozart's city went down 3-0 at Sparta Prague, the Styrians were beaten 2-1 at Stade Brest. Both ÖFB clubs are therefore already under pressure. If they want to reach the play-offs - for which the teams in ninth to 24th place are eligible - they need points. And preferably as early as this week, when matchday two is on the agenda.