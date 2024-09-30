Vorteilswelt
United professional insulted

“Strichjunge”: Homophobia scandal at PL top match

Nachrichten
30.09.2024 06:01

Scandal at the Premier League top match of the sixth round. Manchester United's Mason Mount was insulted as a "Chelsea hustler" by Tottenham fans when he came on as a substitute on Sunday. Spurs strongly condemned the action of their supporters in a statement.

0 Kommentare

The midfielder was substituted for Kobbie Mainoo shortly before the break and at the same time chants of "Chelsea rent boy" were heard in the visitors' sector at Old Trafford. Mount joined the Red Devils last season after spending his entire youth at Chelsea FC and playing for the professionals between 2019 and 2023.

Tottenham visited Manchester United on Sunday. (Bild: AFP/APA/Paul ELLIS)
Tottenham visited Manchester United on Sunday.
(Bild: AFP/APA/Paul ELLIS)

"No way to show support for the team"
A homophobic veil hangs over Tottenham's 3-0 away win, with the north London club making it clear in a statement: "The club is aware of the abhorrent homophobic chanting by sections of our away fans at Old Trafford today. This is simply unacceptable, extremely offensive and no way to show support for the team."

Tottenham is rightly proud of the support of its fans, but they have a responsibility to act as ambassadors for the club and prevent discrimination of any kind. The club will work closely with the police and stewards to identify offenders and take the "strongest possible action", it added.

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

