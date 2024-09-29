A never-ending story
MCI University: “Millions of euros wasted!”
In 2015, the Tyrolean state parliament passed the basic resolution for the new MCI building. The ripcord was pulled in 2018. Since then, things have been at a standstill. High-ranking representatives from business and science are concerned about the good reputation of the Management Center Innsbruck.
The never-ending story of the new MCI building continues. This week, a report appeared according to which the BIG deal (the Bundesimmobilien Gesellschaft builds, the state rents) brought into play by the "Krone" was dead. The "Krone" did a re-check and asked the BIG. The short and concise answer: "There are good and constructive talks with the state of Tyrol. The BIG is available as a service provider as already communicated!" That there are, as some speculate, communication problems between Innsbruck and Vienna is, of course, denied!
Since we have been involved in the Advisory Board, we have become increasingly concerned about the incomprehensible standstill in the construction of the new campus, although this has been repeatedly announced for years.
Ein Brief an LH Mattle und BM Anzengruber
The fact is that the MCI has been bursting at the seams for years and a new building is urgently needed. This is also pointed out by the MCI Advisory Board, which is made up of high-ranking personalities from the worlds of business and science. Personalities who know what they are talking about. The Advisory Board advises and supports the MCI in its strategic orientation and further development on a voluntary basis.
Cry for help to Dornauer, Mattle and Anzengruber
Most recently, a letter was sent to the governor, his deputy and the mayor of Innsbruck, which is available to the "Krone" newspaper. They are justifiably concerned about the MCI: "Since we have been involved in the 'Advisory Board', we have become increasingly concerned about the incomprehensible standstill in the construction of the new campus, even though it has been repeatedly announced for years and is more than urgently needed. Whatever the reasons for the standstill, the MCI is bursting at the seams and is being drastically restricted and hindered in its performance, development and future viability, with negative consequences for Innsbruck and Tyrol as a business location!
Enormous follow-up costs feared
And further: "The current approach threatens to cause long-term damage, with enormous follow-up costs and possibly irreversible results. This should not and must not happen to the MCI. It is important to prevent damage to the university, its students and staff, but also to the entire science and business location of Tyrol and its future viability. We therefore call for an end to the standstill and to courageously tackle the construction of the MCI Campus, which has been pending for many years and is indispensable in terms of its dimensions and quality. The plans are in place, now we need to implement them promptly!" So far there has been no answer.
As always, members of the opposition can contact me directly to find out about the current status of all projects.
Georg Dornauer
"Good talks" according to Dornauer
When asked about the current state of affairs, SP-LHStv. Georg Dornauer told the "Krone" on Friday: "The state of Tyrol is in good talks with all partners regarding the new MCI building. Of course, this also applies to the federal real estate company. Therefore, as demanded by the opposition, there will be no round table on the MCI. As always, members of the opposition can obtain information on the current status of all projects directly from me."
"What happened in 2018 was a huge mistake"
And what does MCI Rector Andreas Altmann say? "In 2018, the first winning project was canceled by the previous government for questionable reasons, which has long been widely regarded as a capital mistake. The highly praised total contractor model with guaranteed deadlines and costs, which was chosen at the time despite many warnings, has since completely vanished into thin air and turned out to be a total failure. Despite this, the same consultants seem to have been retained for years, even though millions have been wasted in the meantime."
Clear words that will not please everyone ...
