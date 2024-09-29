MCI University: “Millions of euros wasted!”

Cry for help to Dornauer, Mattle and Anzengruber

Most recently, a letter was sent to the governor, his deputy and the mayor of Innsbruck, which is available to the "Krone" newspaper. They are justifiably concerned about the MCI: "Since we have been involved in the 'Advisory Board', we have become increasingly concerned about the incomprehensible standstill in the construction of the new campus, even though it has been repeatedly announced for years and is more than urgently needed. Whatever the reasons for the standstill, the MCI is bursting at the seams and is being drastically restricted and hindered in its performance, development and future viability, with negative consequences for Innsbruck and Tyrol as a business location!