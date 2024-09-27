Paramedics only found the talented cyclist after an hour

Increased safety precautions

What is known so far is that she fell in a wooded area on the lap on the north side of Lake Zurich, which is ridden in all road races. The organizers were praised in advance for the safety measures on the World Championship route, a 27-kilometre lap through the Zurich countryside. After Furrer's accident, the safety precautions were increased once again. "We have more marshals on the downhill section and took another look at the descent in the morning. We are doing our utmost for the safety of the racers," assured Senn. "We are all finding this situation very difficult, but we must and will continue."