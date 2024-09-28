Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

Back on track?

Red Bull Salzburg is looking for its true colors

Nachrichten
28.09.2024 10:00

Red Bull Salzburg's journey back on track continues today (17) at home against Vienna Austria. The clash with the "Veilchen" is also the dress rehearsal for the Champions League match against Stade Brest. But coach Pep Lijnders doesn't seem to be thinking about that just yet.

0 Kommentare

Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders wants to see "passion, ambition and hunger" from his team today (17). The Bulls face Austria Vienna, but will be looking for their true colors. Because they have rarely shown this in the past five games. They have only won one match: in the Cup against Wiener Viktoria (4:0). However, the eastern league team was no benchmark. In contrast to the "Veilchen", who scored against champions Sturm during the week.

Last defeat ten years ago
Whereby the record clearly speaks in Salzburg's favor: The last time they lost at home to the capital city team was in September 2014 (!). This is the first time Salzburg have played in front of their own fans in over a month. Lijnders made it clear to the fans: "They should feel that we want to dominate and chase our opponents."

Gloukh and Co. last played at home a month ago. (Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)
Gloukh and Co. last played at home a month ago.
(Bild: GEPA/GEPA pictures)

If the plan works, the dress rehearsal for the match against Brest in the top flight would also be a success. Will the clash with the French side on Tuesday (18:45) play a role in his considerations? Lijnders waves it off: "I've tried that many times over the past ten years. But 95 percent of the time it doesn't work the way I want it to."

Speaking of wishes: the intensive phase is very much to the Dutchman's taste. "I like the fact that we play every third day. You can form a team and get more out of it," emphasizes Lijnders. But he loses his appetite when there are international breaks and cancellations. "That's when I get depressed."

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Porträt von Sebastian Steinbichler
Sebastian Steinbichler
Porträt von Christoph Nister
Christoph Nister
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf