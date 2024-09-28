Back on track?
Red Bull Salzburg is looking for its true colors
Red Bull Salzburg's journey back on track continues today (17) at home against Vienna Austria. The clash with the "Veilchen" is also the dress rehearsal for the Champions League match against Stade Brest. But coach Pep Lijnders doesn't seem to be thinking about that just yet.
Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders wants to see "passion, ambition and hunger" from his team today (17). The Bulls face Austria Vienna, but will be looking for their true colors. Because they have rarely shown this in the past five games. They have only won one match: in the Cup against Wiener Viktoria (4:0). However, the eastern league team was no benchmark. In contrast to the "Veilchen", who scored against champions Sturm during the week.
Last defeat ten years ago
Whereby the record clearly speaks in Salzburg's favor: The last time they lost at home to the capital city team was in September 2014 (!). This is the first time Salzburg have played in front of their own fans in over a month. Lijnders made it clear to the fans: "They should feel that we want to dominate and chase our opponents."
If the plan works, the dress rehearsal for the match against Brest in the top flight would also be a success. Will the clash with the French side on Tuesday (18:45) play a role in his considerations? Lijnders waves it off: "I've tried that many times over the past ten years. But 95 percent of the time it doesn't work the way I want it to."
Speaking of wishes: the intensive phase is very much to the Dutchman's taste. "I like the fact that we play every third day. You can form a team and get more out of it," emphasizes Lijnders. But he loses his appetite when there are international breaks and cancellations. "That's when I get depressed."
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
