Red Bull Salzburg is looking for its true colors

Salzburg coach Pep Lijnders wants to see "passion, ambition and hunger" from his team today (17). The Bulls face Austria Vienna, but will be looking for their true colors. Because they have rarely shown this in the past five games. They have only won one match: in the Cup against Wiener Viktoria (4:0). However, the eastern league team was no benchmark. In contrast to the "Veilchen", who scored against champions Sturm during the week.