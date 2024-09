Ahead of infection season: Children’s Hospital already full!

"Krone": Mr. Eber, we are at the start of the infection season. What is the current situation at the children's hospital in Graz?

Ernst Eber: As usual, the number of patients increases one or two weeks after the start of school. We've been feeling it since last weekend. In some cases, we only have one or two free beds on the normal ward in the morning, and there are already over-occupancies. Although it is only September, we are already facing logistical problems.