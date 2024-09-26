Boy robbed by gang of youths in front of bank

Witnesses wanted

The police are now looking for the three strangers. According to the description, the first perpetrator is between 16 and 20 years old, around 1.80 meters tall and speaks Vorarlberg dialect. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a black beak cap, a black T-shirt and gray jogging pants. The second perpetrator was of a similar height and age. He is said to look southern and speak High German. The victim was unable to give any further details about the third perpetrator, who may be a little younger. Anyone with information about the robbery trio or who witnessed the crime should contact the Egg police station.