Police looking for witnesses
Boy robbed by gang of youths in front of bank
Late on Wednesday afternoon, three as yet unknown youths robbed a young boy in front of the local Raiffeisenbank in Egg. The police are looking for witnesses to the incident.
At around 4.50 p.m., the teenager was picked up by three male youths directly in front of the bank. The trio threatened to beat him if he did not hand over his cash. Apparently the boy knew one of the perpetrators on the run and still owed him money, which he now demanded back by drastic means. After the victim had handed over the contents of his fanny pack, the three robbers made off on foot. The young man, who had remained unharmed, then alerted the police.
Witnesses wanted
The police are now looking for the three strangers. According to the description, the first perpetrator is between 16 and 20 years old, around 1.80 meters tall and speaks Vorarlberg dialect. At the time of the crime, he was wearing a black beak cap, a black T-shirt and gray jogging pants. The second perpetrator was of a similar height and age. He is said to look southern and speak High German. The victim was unable to give any further details about the third perpetrator, who may be a little younger. Anyone with information about the robbery trio or who witnessed the crime should contact the Egg police station.
