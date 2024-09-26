She has sworn herself to secrecy

The interview should actually have appeared on this page a month ago. We actually wanted to start our series of interviews with the top Carinthian candidates for the national elections with Sophie Bliem from the Beer Party - because at 28, she is the youngest. However, it took more than a month for the Beer Party to respond to our calls and accept our invitation. In contrast to the politicians of the other parties, we were still only able to conduct the interview by telephone. And unlike with the politicians of the other parties, there are unfortunately no video interviews.