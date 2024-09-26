Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Krone Plus Logo

top candidate:

She has sworn herself to secrecy

Nachrichten
26.09.2024 07:00

Beer Party top candidate Sophie Bliem explains in an interview with "Krone" why she is so difficult to reach and why the press is not allowed to report on regulars' tables. About a "party without politicians", but with message control problems.

0 Kommentare

The interview should actually have appeared on this page a month ago. We actually wanted to start our series of interviews with the top Carinthian candidates for the national elections with Sophie Bliem from the Beer Party - because at 28, she is the youngest. However, it took more than a month for the Beer Party to respond to our calls and accept our invitation. In contrast to the politicians of the other parties, we were still only able to conduct the interview by telephone. And unlike with the politicians of the other parties, there are unfortunately no video interviews.

We asked Sophie Bliem why it is so difficult to reach someone from the Beer Party. We also confronted her with the accusations against her party: Several media outlets accuse the Beer Party of practicing message control - in other words, not allowing questions from journalists at official press events. The fact that even voluntary election workers have to sign confidentiality clauses has also caused a stir in recent weeks. Party leader Dominik Wlazny does not understand the uproar - and neither does his Carinthian lead candidate. Take a look for yourself.

Krone

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Porträt von Clara Milena Steiner
Clara Milena Steiner
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
Abspielen
Schließen
Aufklappen
Loading...
Vorige 10 Sekunden
Zum Vorigen Wechseln
Abspielen
Zum Nächsten Wechseln
Nächste 10 Sekunden
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit

Mehr Krone Plus Artikel

Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spiele
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilswelt

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf