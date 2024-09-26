top candidate:
She has sworn herself to secrecy
Beer Party top candidate Sophie Bliem explains in an interview with "Krone" why she is so difficult to reach and why the press is not allowed to report on regulars' tables. About a "party without politicians", but with message control problems.
The interview should actually have appeared on this page a month ago. We actually wanted to start our series of interviews with the top Carinthian candidates for the national elections with Sophie Bliem from the Beer Party - because at 28, she is the youngest. However, it took more than a month for the Beer Party to respond to our calls and accept our invitation. In contrast to the politicians of the other parties, we were still only able to conduct the interview by telephone. And unlike with the politicians of the other parties, there are unfortunately no video interviews.
We asked Sophie Bliem why it is so difficult to reach someone from the Beer Party. We also confronted her with the accusations against her party: Several media outlets accuse the Beer Party of practicing message control - in other words, not allowing questions from journalists at official press events. The fact that even voluntary election workers have to sign confidentiality clauses has also caused a stir in recent weeks. Party leader Dominik Wlazny does not understand the uproar - and neither does his Carinthian lead candidate. Take a look for yourself.
