Max's question about the future
“Formula 1 will go on without me”
A ridiculous penalty makes Max Verstappen very thoughtful even after second place in Singapore. "Formula 1 will go on without me," he says.
The completely excessive penalty (community service) that Max Verstappen received after his statement at the official press conference ("When I got into the car in qualifying in Baku, I knew that it was in the a... is in the sh...") left deeper marks on the three-time world champion than expected.
Max questions his future
After his strong second place behind the superior Lando Norris (McLaren) in Singapore, Verstappen even questioned his future. "Things like that definitely decide my future when you can't be yourself or have to deal with these stupid things," growled the 26-year-old Dutchman, who is still under contract with Red Bull Racing until 2028, and explained: "I'm at the stage in my career now where you don't want to deal with things like that all the time. It's tiring. Everyone is pushing themselves to the limit, everyone in this paddock, even at the back of the grid. But if you have to deal with all these stupid things, it's no way for me to continue in this sport, that's for sure. Anyway, I will always be myself. I'm not going to change how I am in my life. At some point, when it's enough, it's enough. Racing will go on, and Formula 1 will go on without me."
Ricciardo about to say goodbye
The Racing Bulls are expected to make a decision on Daniel Ricciardo this week. The Australian, who snatched a (possibly decisive) championship point from Norris with his fastest race lap in Singapore, is to be replaced by Liam Lawson in Austin. Ricciardo: "I'm at peace with myself!"
