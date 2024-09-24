Max questions his future

After his strong second place behind the superior Lando Norris (McLaren) in Singapore, Verstappen even questioned his future. "Things like that definitely decide my future when you can't be yourself or have to deal with these stupid things," growled the 26-year-old Dutchman, who is still under contract with Red Bull Racing until 2028, and explained: "I'm at the stage in my career now where you don't want to deal with things like that all the time. It's tiring. Everyone is pushing themselves to the limit, everyone in this paddock, even at the back of the grid. But if you have to deal with all these stupid things, it's no way for me to continue in this sport, that's for sure. Anyway, I will always be myself. I'm not going to change how I am in my life. At some point, when it's enough, it's enough. Racing will go on, and Formula 1 will go on without me."