Rockets suddenly exploded between children
The result of a sad Sunday! 577 reports, 27 people injured, damaged equipment and a huge blow to the club's image. The 343rd duel between Rapid and Austria will go down in Austria's soccer history as the "derby of shame". Countless visitors described their impressions of the stadium to the "Krone", including two colleagues from our sports editorial team who spent their Sunday off in Hütteldorf. To experience an atmospheric afternoon with the children. But then everything turned out differently ...
Shame on you, you chaotic people!
It started as a celebration and ended with fear: unfortunately, my daughter won't forget the derby in a hurry. Children cried out of fear in the stands.
How do you make your 14-year-old daughter, who has inherited her dad's passion for soccer, happy? Derby tickets, for example. Our "warm-up" began the day before in the Rapids fan store, as the young lady at my side wanted to look the part and did so in the Matthias Seidl look with the number 18 on her back.
The derby itself? It's a party in the stands at first, Rapids' choreography also makes many children's eyes light up. But the longer the duel lasts, the more the derby rears its ugly head again - with deafening firecrackers, flares and projectiles. Things that have no place in the stadium! Just like some of the children's eyes around us, which are no longer shining but crying. With fear!
Elena takes it all in her stride, but when hooligans from both fan groups take over the pitch after the final whistle, we finally realize: Get out of here!
"Make sure you get the kids out!" parents are told by security guards. A hint of panic that thankfully dissipates as we leave the stadium! What remains of this day? Having made the right choice in advance with Seidl, the scorer of the winning goal, but having made the wrong choice with the game. We never want to experience a hate derby like this again. Shame on you, you chaotic people!
Christian Reichel
Unfortunately, the moms are right
From friendly Sunday skirmish to total escalation. Why the kids are now serving completely justified "soccer suspensions".
Two girls (13, 11) in the Austria jersey. Arrival at the 343rd Vienna derby by subway train to Hütteldorf. Everything runs smoothly, almost amicably. The banter runs, harmless derby banter. Five hours later, the girls are cowering on the ground, terrified and trembling, tears of fear flowing. Flares fly around their ears just above their heads.
A few meters in front of them, grown men beat each other and their "opponents" lying on the ground for several minutes, even using the corner flag as a weapon. No sign of the police. The journey home turns into an hour-long gauntlet. What remains? Unfortunately, the moms are right.
"My children won't go to any more derbies!" The other side's line of argument has been exhausted since this derby of shame. It's up to the clubs and the league to find fault. But as with small children who have been given no boundaries, the derby barrel has filled up over the years, spilling over at the slightest spark.
This is exacerbated by the fact that both camps receive international, usually particularly motivated "reinforcements" from friendly clubs on derby days. Now the chaotic and normal fans have to be deprived of their favorite toy. There can and must be no more "normal" derbies until further notice.
Alex Hofstetter
