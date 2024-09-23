“Grandpas smuggled firecrackers into baby carriages”

The sports manager says: "The clubs make sure that they have the best possible team, the best possible coach, the best possible sponsors and the best possible VIP catering, etc. But the greatest asset at a soccer match is safety. Therefore, the highest standards must also prevail here. When incidents like the one on Sunday occur, the security standard for such a high-risk game was not high enough and there was a lack of professionalism and consistency on the part of everyone involved. It's not the first time something like this has happened at a derby."