At the World Championships in Italy
National roller field hockey team secures place in the final
The red-white-red team has secured its place in the final of the roller field hockey World Cup in Novara, Italy, with an 8-6 victory over the Netherlands. The last group match against India can now be taken as a relaxed dress rehearsal.
After the national roller field hockey team had swept China out of the World Championships in Novara, Italy, on Wednesday with a historic 34:0, the red-white-red cracks followed up on Thursday against the Netherlands and secured their place in the final of the Challenger Championship, the third-ranked competition at the World Championships, with a narrow 8:6 (4:3) victory.
However, the duel with the Dutch was a tight affair. "We knew it would be a match of equals. It was an up and down affair - fortunately with the better end for us," said coach Thomas Haller after the end of the hard-fought match. The team coached by RHC Dornbirn coach Francesco Dolce can no longer be denied first place in Group G.
Friday's final group match against India can serve as a pressure-free dress rehearsal for the final against the winner of today's Group F encounter between Israel and Uruguay. "We can win against them too. The title is now within our grasp, we knew that Holland would be the biggest hurdle for us," said Haller.
This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.
Kommentare
Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.
User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.