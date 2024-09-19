Vorteilswelt
Abo-Service
ePaper
Community
Gewinnspiele
Krone mobile
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar

At the World Championships in Italy

National roller field hockey team secures place in the final

Nachrichten
19.09.2024 19:38

The red-white-red team has secured its place in the final of the roller field hockey World Cup in Novara, Italy, with an 8-6 victory over the Netherlands. The last group match against India can now be taken as a relaxed dress rehearsal.

comment0 Kommentare

After the national roller field hockey team had swept China out of the World Championships in Novara, Italy, on Wednesday with a historic 34:0, the red-white-red cracks followed up on Thursday against the Netherlands and secured their place in the final of the Challenger Championship, the third-ranked competition at the World Championships, with a narrow 8:6 (4:3) victory.

Kilian Hagspiel from Dornbirn scored six times against the Netherlands. (Bild: matteophoto.scotti)
Kilian Hagspiel from Dornbirn scored six times against the Netherlands.
(Bild: matteophoto.scotti)

However, the duel with the Dutch was a tight affair. "We knew it would be a match of equals. It was an up and down affair - fortunately with the better end for us," said coach Thomas Haller after the end of the hard-fought match. The team coached by RHC Dornbirn coach Francesco Dolce can no longer be denied first place in Group G.

Friday's final group match against India can serve as a pressure-free dress rehearsal for the final against the winner of today's Group F encounter between Israel and Uruguay. "We can win against them too. The title is now within our grasp, we knew that Holland would be the biggest hurdle for us," said Haller. 

This article has been automatically translated,
read the original article here.

Dominik Omerzell
Dominik Omerzell
Loading...
00:00 / 00:00
play_arrow
close
expand_more
Loading...
replay_10
skip_previous
play_arrow
skip_next
forward_10
00:00
00:00
1.0x Geschwindigkeit
Loading
Kommentare
Eingeloggt als 
Nicht der richtige User? Logout

Willkommen in unserer Community! Eingehende Beiträge werden geprüft und anschließend veröffentlicht. Bitte achten Sie auf Einhaltung unserer Netiquette und AGB. Für ausführliche Diskussionen steht Ihnen ebenso das krone.at-Forum zur Verfügung. Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

User-Beiträge geben nicht notwendigerweise die Meinung des Betreibers/der Redaktion bzw. von Krone Multimedia (KMM) wieder. In diesem Sinne distanziert sich die Redaktion/der Betreiber von den Inhalten in diesem Diskussionsforum. KMM behält sich insbesondere vor, gegen geltendes Recht verstoßende, den guten Sitten oder der Netiquette widersprechende bzw. dem Ansehen von KMM zuwiderlaufende Beiträge zu löschen, diesbezüglichen Schadenersatz gegenüber dem betreffenden User geltend zu machen, die Nutzer-Daten zu Zwecken der Rechtsverfolgung zu verwenden und strafrechtlich relevante Beiträge zur Anzeige zu bringen (siehe auch AGB). Hier können Sie das Community-Team via unserer Melde- und Abhilfestelle kontaktieren.

Newsletter
ALLE NEWSLETTER
Kostenlose Spielechevron_right
SpieleBild
Solitär
SpieleBild
Kreuzworträtsel
SpieleBild
Mahjong
SpieleBild
Bubbles Shooter
SpieleBild
Exchange
SpieleBild
Goodgame Empire
SpieleBild
Snake
SpieleBild
Sudoku
Vorteilsweltchevron_right

Magazine der Kronen Zeitung

Alle Magazine
Abo-Service
Vorteilswelt
ePaper
Gewinnspiele
Community
Gutscheine
Immosuche
Jobsuche
Bazar
Kontakt
Karriere
Werbung
AGB / ANB
Datenschutz & Cookies
Offenlegung
Impressum
© Krone Multimedia GmbH & Co KG 2024 Muthgasse 2, 1190 Wien
Folgen Sie uns auf