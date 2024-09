30 Graz residents gave up meat and car keys

What can a city do to persuade its own employees to adopt more climate-friendly behavior? Administrations all over the world are pondering this. So are Gudrun Rönfeld and Julia Wohlfahrt. They are implementing the federally funded "Climate Pioneer City" project in Graz. "We didn't want to develop a computer program and commit 9,000 employees to it," they say. Instead, the women decided to take a different approach, inspired by a Swiss project.