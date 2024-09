After headbutt – punishment increased to 94 weeks!

Red after a headbutt

Zakaria Alhamad al Frih headbutted referee Stefan Petrik-Hanke in the 54th minute of the match between FC Kurd Wien and Ankerbrot. The result was a red card, the match abandoned and a hefty ban for the kicker. Now, however, the Vienna Football Association has increased the 42-week ban that had already been handed down.

Frih must now serve more than twice as long - 94 weeks. "There was a mistake when the punishment was entered. The WFV penalty committee mistakenly entered 2025 instead of 2026 on the online platform, which meant that this penalty had to be revised," said executive committee member Mario Riemel.