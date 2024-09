“Merci”! Concert evening in honor of Udo Jürgens

Udo Jürgens was always closely associated with Carinthia and his home town of Ottmanach. He attended school here, took his first artistic steps and was closely connected to his childhood friends until his death," says Andreas Scherwitzl, Mayor of Magdalensberg. This is also the reason why he and Governor of Klagenfurt Peter Kaiser are inviting guests to a musical tribute at the Konzerthaus Klagenfurt on September 22nd from 5pm.