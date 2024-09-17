“Accepting risk and being passionate about it”

An event organized by the Federation of Austrian Industries with former Federal Chancellor Christian Kern was cancelled last week due to a lack of registrations. However, the former SPÖ leader was not deterred from visiting the federal state and made the trip. On Monday morning, a visit to Alpla CEO Philipp Lehner was on the agenda, followed by a visit to MH Direct in Lauterach, a mail order company founded by Monika and Hanns Schindler in 1996 and expanded into a fulfillment company. Their two sons, Philipp and Dominik, now run the company and took the opportunity to bring the former chancellor and some start-up entrepreneurs together.