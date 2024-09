“I became a politician because of Joschi”

A flurry of flashbulbs and applause for Arnold Schwarzenegger at 1 p.m. in Graz Castle: the US superstar, who has been in the provincial capital since Sunday evening, unveiled a bust of the late Governor Josef Krainer, which he had commissioned himself. "It will stand near an oak tree planted in Schwarzenegger's honor in the Burggarten," said Governor Christopher Drexler, delighted with the beautiful gesture. "Joschi was my friend and he helped me to get Austrian and American citizenship," reported "Arnie" in front of around 60 members of the Krainer family. "He was a superman and the reason why I went into politics."