Historic temple discovered under Carinthian soil

"For the past two weeks, we have been excavating a temple measuring around 300 square meters in the fields between the villages of St. Lambrecht and Emmersdorf, which was part of a sacred Roman district," explain project managers Stefan Pircher, Laura Pösendorfer and Josef Grilz-Seger "We only know of anything like this from the former Roman provincial capital of Virunum in the Zollfeld."