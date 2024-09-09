Horror in Poland
Six-year-old girl abandoned in baby hatch
The nuns of a convent in Poland could not believe their eyes when they looked into their baby hatch as part of their daily routine. About two weeks ago, they did not find a newborn baby there, but a six-year-old girl who had hardly any room left in the tub and was completely terrified. The police investigation has uncovered further shocking details.
According to the news portal "Fakt", the police found several garbage bags stuffed with the child's toys outside the home of the girl, whose address Eliza was able to provide. According to initial findings, the family of the abandoned girl is suffering from severe financial problems and was planning to emigrate to the Netherlands. The six-year-old's father had already spent several months in prison for failing to make maintenance payments.
Now a new life was to be started - without a daughter! Particularly explosive: on her sixth birthday, which had been celebrated in the morning, the father had taken the six-year-old to a Franciscan monastery in Warsaw and asked her to wait for him there. But the man did not return.
Girl placed with foster parents
As the parents under investigation apparently still do not want their child back, she is living with a foster family until further notice. A court will now have to decide what to do with Eliza, as both the grandmother and an uncle are reportedly seeking custody of the child.
