"We've got a score to settle with Peggau," said Übelbach chairman Alexander Weber, who is somewhat aggressive in the lower division. "They won the last duel!" Now they want revenge. "In the Übelbach Valley, which is home to a large number of clubs, Peggau v Übelbach is the derby with the longest history. We keep bumping into our neighbors here, so we get a bit excited before a duel like this." The fact that the young fans are also taking the derby seriously was evident from the fan bus that set off for Peggau. It was full of the "Übelbach Ultras", who are aged between nine and twelve.