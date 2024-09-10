Hopes are pinned on free travel in early summer 2025

The situation on the rock is extremely unstable

However, this also depends on the weather and the winter that is now coming. Only then can the road be cleared, and he hopes that it will be open to traffic in summer 2025. "I know how bad the situation is for the people in the region. Tourism and gastronomy are suffering in particular," says Landbauer, who does not want to risk any lives on site. The situation on the rock is extremely unstable - you have to start work at the top and then work your way down so as not to endanger the safety of the workers.