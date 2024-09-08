“Cruise ship? I’ll never see the inside”

I don't have to think about it for long. It was at the Salzburg Festival. Riccardo Muti conducted a concert with the Vienna Philharmonic Orchestra. And he did it in an incredibly impressive way. Truly monumental. Music touches me in general. Especially jazz. I particularly like the aspect of improvisation. It makes you understand how important improvisation is in everyday life too. Especially when you come up against resistance. That's when friction arises. And that is precisely what I find an exciting point of observation. Because a lot can develop from it. You get out of your comfort zone.